Today will be a nice day with temperatures in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit humid this afternoon. Tomorrow we see a lot of sunshine in the early day, but by the evening we have a chance of strong storms with all modes of severe possible, but damaging winds and hail are the primary threat. Dry to end the work week, but hot and humid.



Today: A high of 87 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.



Tonight: A low of 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 92 degrees. Sunny then evening thunderstorms.



Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction