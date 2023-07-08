Showers and storms put a hamper on the beginning to the weekend with showers and storms in the morning and in some areas in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 60s overnight with temperatures in the mid 80s tomorrow. We will see a small chance in the afternoon of isolated storms that could produce gusty winds. The work week starts off normal before temperatures near 90 by Tuesday and lasts the rest of the week with tropical dew points arriving by Thursday.

