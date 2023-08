Look for mostly clear skies overnight and one more night of mild temperatures. Then the heat begins to build for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High near 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 67

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued hot. High near 90

It will be dry through Saturday, but some stronger thunderstorms will be headed our way later Sunday and into Monday. It dries out and turns a little cooler after that.