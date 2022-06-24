An Air Quality Advisory is in effect on Saturday. Temperatures will be warmer as we go into the weekend, reaching the low to mid 90s on Saturday and still around 90 on Sunday. Humidity levels will be rising, and scattered showers and thunderstorms move in on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and muggy. Low 72

SUNDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90

A cold front will push through the area later Sunday. Behind the front, we will see pleasant weather early next week. Monday’s high temperature will only be near 80.



