It’s going to heat up again this afternoon, as we officially kick off Summer. Highs reach the mid-90s with full sunshine and dry conditions through the day. You may notice the humidity increasing during the afternoon hours.

Overnight will feel a little muggy, with lows dropping into the low 70s. And on Wednesday, hot and humid weather continues. In fact, the humidity will be even higher, and with highs in the low 90s, it will feel close to 100-degrees. A cold front will be moving in during the afternoon, and this will spark a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and a little more humid. High 95

TONIGHT: Clear and a little muggy. Low 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 92

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and less humid. High 87

We’ll get back to dry weather on Thursday. While humidity will drop, it it still going to be quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s. We expect dry weather to persist through the first half of the weekend.