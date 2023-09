Another hot and humid day is on tap. Highs today in Dayton getting to around 92 degrees with lots of sunshine. Tonight will be humid, mostly clear and quiet with a low of 71. Tomorrow will be much of the same but with a chance for a shower or two in the late afternoon/early evening. Temperatures return to the 80s by Wednesday with more shower chances. The weekend will bring in a big cooldown with highs in the upper 70s by Friday and throughout the weekend.

