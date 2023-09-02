The heat is back with highs in the upper 80s in Dayton. The humidity has arrived with it and will last through much of the week. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, more sunshine with highs right around 91 in Dayton. We will see the mid 90s on Tuesday. A small chance of showers Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s before cooling to the 80s by Thursday and heading into the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 68 degrees. Mostly clear and humid.

Tomorrow: A high of 91 degrees. Sunny and humid.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 70 degrees. Mostly clear and humid.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction