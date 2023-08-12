A humid day today with temperatures in the upper 80s. Chances of thunderstorms before 10, but the good news is that the severe threat should be bleak, and we are only expecting an isolated chance for damaging winds and large hail as new model guidance has come out. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid 80s. We will see some fog early on as a cold front will pass through tonight. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies at times, with the bulk of the clouds high in the atmosphere. Temperatures to kick off the work week will be in the upper 70s. A rainy day is on tap, and at times, heavy rain is possible. Shower chances move out Tuesday with sunshine, and continues through the week. By the weekend, temperatures will return into the mid 80s.

