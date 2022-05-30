Temperatures got up into the upper 80s today with lots of sunshine. That will continue tomorrow thanks to a high pressure system that has been hanging out down to the south since this past weekend. We will hit the 90s tomorrow, but humidity will be on the rise just a bit tomorrow. Wednesday will feel more tropical ahead of a cold front that will bring chances of showers and thunderstorms, with some being severe into the afternoon and evening Wednesday. Cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 68 degrees. Mostly clear.



Tomorrow: A high of 90 degrees. Mostly sunny.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 68 degrees. Mostly clear.

