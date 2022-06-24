Temperatures will be warmer as we go into the weekend, eventually getting to the 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine to begin the weekend as we go through the afternoon today. Temperatures expected to approach 90. Some clouds on Saturday, and thunderstorms possible going into Sunday. A cold front will move through and bring cooler temperatures to begin the work week, but begin to ramp back up to end the month as we get back to the 90s by the second half of next week.



Today: A high of 89 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tonight: A low of 62 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 93 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction