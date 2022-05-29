The weekend ended off with temperatures getting above the average in the 80s with a lot of sunshine. Memorial Day will be even warmer getting into the upper 80s with lots of sun. Temperatures reach 90 by Tuesday, before unsettled weather arrives on Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler temperatures expected for the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 63 degrees. Clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 88 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 68 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

