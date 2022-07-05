A Heat Advisory will be in effect this afternoon and evening, as temperatures climb into the mid-90s and heat index values end up between 100-104 degrees. We’ll see clouds mixed with some sun at times, and the threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any thunderstorm could be strong to severe and will have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall.

Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. It will be another hot and humid day on Wednesday, with the threat of more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 94

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny very warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88

The humid and unsettled pattern will continue on Thursday and even into the end of the week. Just in time for the weekend, rain chances will begin to drop, and humidity will come down as well.