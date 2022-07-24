Heat, humidity and storms are in the forecast again today. An approaching storm system will bring chances for storms this afternoon, north and spread over the rest of the Miami Valley this evening and overnight. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Strong winds and heavy rain are the main severe weather threats this evening.

TODAY: Breezy, hot and humid. Late day showers and storms possible. High 92

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms, severe weather possible. Low 70

MONDAY: AM showers and storms ending, cooler and less humid. High 83.

For the rest of the week, daily chances of showers and storms with highs in the 80s.