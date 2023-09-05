We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures heat up again. Highs will be near 90 degrees, and with the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. Most of the day looks to be dry, but there is a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening hours.

A few spotty showers/thunderstorms are possible overnight. And there will be a better chance of rain through the day Wednesday. Any thunderstorm that moves through tomorrow will have the potential to produce strong wind.

TODAY: Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Hot and humid with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Low 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with the slight chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. High 82

Rain chances will continue on Thursday. Temperatures will be turning cooler at the end of the week.