Showers and storms will come to an end as we get into the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies. It will remain muggy overnight with some partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of some storms in the afternoon, but other than that it will be humid and near 90 to end the weekend. A wet start to the work week. By the end of the week, things turn cooler and drier.
Tonight: A low of 72 degrees. Partly Cloudy skies.
Tomorrow: A high of 89 degrees. Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Tomorrow Night: A low of 74 degrees. A thunderstorm is possible with partly cloudy skies.
Showers and storms will come to an end as we get into the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies. It will remain muggy overnight with some partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of some storms in the afternoon, but other than that it will be humid and near 90 to end the weekend. A wet start to the work week. By the end of the week, things turn cooler and drier.