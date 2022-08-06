Showers and storms will come to an end as we get into the evening hours. Partly cloudy skies. It will remain muggy overnight with some partly cloudy skies. There is a chance of some storms in the afternoon, but other than that it will be humid and near 90 to end the weekend. A wet start to the work week. By the end of the week, things turn cooler and drier.



Tonight: A low of 72 degrees. Partly Cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 89 degrees. Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 74 degrees. A thunderstorm is possible with partly cloudy skies.

