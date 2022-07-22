Overnight will start mostly clear, and it will become partly cloudy heading into early Saturday morning. A complex of showers and thunderstorms to the northwest will drop in by mid-morning. This will bring clouds and the potential of scattered showers through about lunchtime. We could see another thunderstorm pop up later in the day during the peak heating hours.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and mild. Low 70

SATURDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, hot and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible from time to time. High 92

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Low 73

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late day. High 94 with the heat index near 100

Sunday will feature a lot of dry time with the slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon, mainly across the northern Miami Valley. Rain chances then increase area-wide Sunday evening with showers likely into Monday. Temperatures cool a little bit early next week with highs dropping back into the 80s.