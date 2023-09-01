An expansive area of high pressure will keep sunny and hot conditions across the Miami Valley all weekend long. There is no threat of any rain for several days.

Highs will be in the 80s today and Saturday, and then will push into the low 90s for Sunday and Labor Day. Humidity will come up a bit, but it won’t be too terrible.

TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 84

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 60

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. High 88

SUNDAY: Sunny and hotter. High 92

LABOR DAY: Sunny and hot. High 92

Rain chances are slim through the first half of next week. It’s not until Thursday that we’ll start to see the chance of a shower or thunderstorm.