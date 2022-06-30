Temperatures heating up today. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Overnight, the humidity will be on the rise. We add some clouds as well. Tomorrow the humidity is on with dew points in the 70s, and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon. This weekend will feature temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s with shower and thunderstorm chances. Monday looks great for the holiday with a slight chance of some showers.



Today: A high of 93 degrees. Sunny skies.



Tonight: A low of 72 degrees. Clouds increasing.



Tomorrow: A high of 93 degrees. Humid, partly cloudy, and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction