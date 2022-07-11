High pressure brings southwesterly winds today. These winds will pump in the heat and the humidity this afternoon as temperatures rise to around 90. A cool front tracks into the Miami Valley overnight tonight. This front may trigger a few showers and storms. There is a low chance of storms becoming severe. Gusty winds and heavy rain is the main threats.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy. Few showers and storms overnight. Low 71

TUESDAY: A few showers and storms mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy and breezy. High 86

A low chance of a shower or storm Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise dry weather is in the forecast through Saturday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.