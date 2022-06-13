We are tracking two big weather stories. First, is the potential for strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. It is not a given these will develop, but if they do there is a decent chance they will reach severe limits, and will produce damaging wind or hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, and there will be the threat of heavy rainfall, as well. The second concern is building heat and humidity. We could have our first heat wave of the season this week.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High 90

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms tapering off. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 75

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 96

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 97

Wednesday will be another dangerously hot day, with full sun expected. Thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday, and then temperatures will be closer to normal Friday into the weekend, with highs in the 80s expected.