It’s going to heat up quickly today, and a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1pm through 8pm for Montgomery, Greene, Preble, Butler, Warren and Clinton counties. Highs will hit the low 90s, but it will feel like 100-degrees or even slightly hotter, with the high humidity. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible by late afternoon, and some could be strong to severe.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the evening into the first half of the night before ending. We will notice a slight drop in temperature and humidity for Thursday, but it will still be quite warm.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms late day. High 93

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early on, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 70

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and slightly less humid. High 88

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 92

The heat ticks right back up Friday afternoon, with highs in the low 90s expected again. Dry weather will continue through Saturday, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms returning Sunday afternoon.