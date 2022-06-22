Today will start off with sunshine, but will end stormy in some areas. A cold front moving in will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm today, and some could be strong to severe in the southern part of the Miami Valley. It will be hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s, and the heat index up near 100-degrees.

A few thunderstorms will linger into the early evening before ending. Then it will clear out overnight, and it will start to turn less humid. Thursday will be another day with full sun. It will feel pleasantly warm with comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High 93

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm, then clearing and turning less humid. Low 63

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 85

FRIDAY: Continued sunny and warm. High 87

Nice, warm weather will continue Friday, but then it heats up even more over the weekend. We expect highs in the 90s with increasing humidity. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday.