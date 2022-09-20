Expect mostly clear skies tonight along with rising humidity levels. Most of Wednesday looks dry with plenty of sunshine. As a strong cold front moves in late in the day, we can’t rule out a few scattered thunderstorms. These will become more likely into the evening and overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and and more humid. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon, breezy, hot and humid. A slight chance of a few late-day thunderstorms. High 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe in the evening. Shower chance after midnight. Low 58

THURSDAY: A slight chance of a lingering morning shower, otherwise partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 68

Behind the cold front, it will turn sharply cooler for Thursday. The first day of fall will definitely feel like it with highs only in the upper 60s. We will wake up to Friday morning minimum temperatures in the low to mid 40s.