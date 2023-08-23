Today we will see a lot of sunshine here in the Miami Valley. Temperatures will climb quickly, and reach the low 90s this afternoon. The humidity will also be on the rise, and our heat index values will be close to 100 degrees.

Overnight, there is the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms to affect mainly the eastern Miami Valley. These could linger into Thursday morning before ending. Any debris clouds from this activity will help to keep temperatures down, but we do expect a hot afternoon. If full sun is realized, highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values over 105 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, muggy and breezy. A shower/t’storm is possible late. Low 75

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower/t’storm, mainly east. Hot and humid. High 97

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower/t’storm, mainly late day. High 92

Friday will be another hot and humid day with a slight chance of a shower or storm late. Saturday, we will notice the humidity dropping and Sunday is looking really nice!