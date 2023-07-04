A few isolated shower chances early in the evening, but few and far between. Temperatures will get down to around 70 tonight with some patchy fog possible. We will hit 90 tomorrow with more humid conditions through the day and pop-up thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and early evening hours. Thursday is the best chance this week of seeing widespread showers and storms ahead of a cold front. As that cold front moves through, dew points will drop drastically into the mid 50s, bringing relief from the humidity. Temperatures will cool into the weekend, hitting the mid 80s with additional shower and thunderstorm chances.

