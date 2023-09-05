Another hot and humid day with a few showers and rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening. Tonight we will see a chance of early showers and storms, before staying relatively dry in the morning hours until rush hour. A line of storms will be weakening as they arrive in the Miami Valley, where we could see showers in time for the commute. Another round in the afternoon is possible. No severe weather is expected. As the cold front moves through, temperatures will drop to the upper 70s for highs Thursday and through the next 7 days. A relief from the humidity will come Thursday.



Tonight: A low of 71 degrees. Early storms, muggy, and mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow: A high of 87 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 65 degrees. Early showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies.

