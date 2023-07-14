Plenty of sunshine throughout the Miami Valley today and it will be hot and humid this afternoon. Temperatures rise to around 90. Perfect day for the pool. However, if you are outside for extended lengths of time be sure to take breaks from the heat and drink plenty of water.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Muggy. Isolated shower or storm late. Low 68

SATURDAY: Periods of showers and storms. High 83.

Sunday looks dry and sunshine returns to the Miami Valley. Starting Monday there is a chance of daily showers and storms, but not everyone will see wet weather. Highs in the 80s and lows mainly in the 60s.