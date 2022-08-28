Hot and humid throughout the day, perfect for the pool once again. Temperatures rise to around 90 this afternoon but it will feel like it’s in the low to mid 90s with the humidity. Late this afternoon and this evening there is a very low chance of a stray shower or storm. Better chances for wet weather is in the forecast for Monday.

TODAY: Hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Stray evening shower or storm. Muggy. Low 71

MONDAY: Breezy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 89

Tuesday a cold front passes and Canadian high pressure builds into the area. This new air mass brings in lower humidity and cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Highs mainly in the low 80s and lows un the upper 50s.