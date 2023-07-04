Temperatures will get hot today, soaring into the upper 80s. With high humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s. We expect a lot of sunshine through the first half of the day, with some afternoon clouds developing. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but coverage looks isolated.

Overnight we expect dry conditions and partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. On Wednesday, the hot and humid weather continues. We will again see a good deal of sun, with a slight chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny early, becoming partly sunny with a 20% chance of a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon. High 89

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

A cold front moving in on Thursday will bring a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will still be warm and humid with near-normal highs in the mid 80s.