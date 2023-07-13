Any spotty showers and thunderstorms will end overnight. Friday will be dry, but look for a lot of heat and humidity.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and thunderstorm end, then partly cloudy and humid. Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High near 90

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 68

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85

Rain chances return Saturday as numerous showers and thunderstorms impact the area. It will continue to be warm and humid. Dry weather will return on Sunday.