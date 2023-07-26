Intense heat is expected to settle in for the next few days making our first potential heat wave of the season. Today a warm front lifts north and we will be in a hot and humid air mass. Today and tonight as an area of low pressure passes to our north, winds will be gusty and there may be a few showers and storms mainly north. A few storms may become severe.

TODAY: Hot and humid with gusty winds. Isolated storms. High 92.

TONIGHT: Breezy and muggy. Few showers and storms mainly north. Low 72.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Heat indices 100-105. Isolated showers and storms. High near 95.

The high heat and humidity continues on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90s. A few showers and storms through Saturday. Slightly cooler and drier Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s.