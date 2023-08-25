Today will be another hot and humid day. Highs this afternoon will hit the upper 80s and low 90s, with the heat index closer to (if not just over) 100 degrees. There is a Heat Advisory from noon until 10 p.m. for Montgomery, Preble, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton and Wayne counties.

Tonight will become partly cloudy, and there is a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm late tonight and into Saturday morning. There will be a lot of dry time Saturday afternoon. It will not be as hot, but it will still be a humid start to the weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91, with a heat index as high as 103

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with the slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and humid, but not as hot. Still a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 85

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and turning less humid. High 80

Sunday will gradually turn less humid. It will be comfortable heading into next week.