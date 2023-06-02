Today may end up being the hottest day so far this year. Temperatures soar into the low 90s this afternoon. Normal high this time of the year is 79 degrees. Humidity values will be extremely low this afternoon as well along with gusty winds at times.

TODAY: Sunny & hot. High 92

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, very low rain chance. Hot. High 90.

Mainly dry weather continues over the next week. Very low if any chances of rain. Temperatures cool down next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.