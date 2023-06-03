DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It will be hot again today. Plus there is an air quality alert for much of the Miami Valley through Sunday night. A perfect day for the pool this afternoon. If you are heading to the Troy Strawberry festival drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen throughout the day. There is a very low chance of an afternoon/evening shower or storm. Most areas stay dry along with low humidity.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Isolated PM shower or storm. High 90

TONIGHT: An evening isolated shower or storm. Mainly clear. Low 61

SUNDAY: Sunny and not as hot. High 87.

Dry on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. A very low chance of rain on Tuesday. Temperatures are on a cooling trend through mid week with highs in the 70s.