DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Egg-cellent weather today with lots of sunshine. Temperatures start in the 30s but hop quickly through the 40s and into the 50s this morning. Ample sunshine and bright skies help temperatures rise into the low 60s.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine. A little milder. High 63

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold. Low 38

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High 67

If you have time off this week, it looks beautiful. Dry weather and lots of sunshine for several more days. Highs climb into the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Next storm system looks like it’s developing by next weekend.