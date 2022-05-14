Starting out with dry weather this morning. This afternoon scattered showers and a few storms may develop. Not everyone will see the rain. There is a very low chance that a few storms may become severe. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the main threats. You may also notice a slight increase in the humidity.

TODAY: Partly sunny. PM Showers and a few storms. High 83

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms diminish. Partly cloudy. Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High 84

Sunday night scattered showers and storms are expected in advance of cold front and some of these storms may become severe. High winds and heavy downpours are the main threats. Once the front passes cooler air settles into the Miami Valley for the first half of the week with highs in the low 70s, which is normal for this time of the year.