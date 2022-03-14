Breezy and warmer today with lots of sunshine. With the time change sunrise is at 7:50 AM and sunset is at 7:43 PM. High pressure and southwesterly winds bump temperatures to around 60 this afternoon.

TODAY: Breezy & warmer. High 60

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low 42

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, isolated shower. High 61

Dry weather and warmer temperatures for mid week, including St. Patrick’s day with highs around 70. Next rain maker develops late Thursday night and lingers through Saturday morning.