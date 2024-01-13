***WIND ADVISORY THRU 7 PM FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY***

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY 11 PM TONIGHT TO 3 PM SUNDAY FOR THE ENTIRE MIAMI VALLEY***

Winds may gust as high as 45 to 50 mph today. Snow showers have been ongoing this morning and should come to an end. Temperatures vary very little today and stay in the mid to upper 20s until tonight when the mercury plummets into the single digits.

Wind chills today range from 5 to 15 degrees while tonight and Sunday wind chills will be sub zero.

TODAY: Windy and much colder. High 28. Wind chills 5-15 degrees

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold. Gusty Winds. Low 7 Wind chills -10 to -20 degrees

SUNDAY: Bitterly cold. Wind chills -10 to -20 degrees. High 14

The Arctic air stays entrenched in the Ohio Valley through mid week. Still unseasonably cold all week long. Lows in the single digits and teens, highs in the teens and 20s.