High heat and humidity continues on Thursday. Temperatures will mainly be in the lower 90s and dew points in the lower 70s. Heat index values getting up to 100 degrees, and that is why there is a heat advisory in place tomorrow until 8 pm for the Miami Valley. A chance of a shower and thunderstorm tomorrow later in the afternoon and early evening. A cold front moves through early Friday and drops dewpoints in the lower 60s and upper 50s by the afternoon and evening. Fathers day weekend will be cool with highs near 80. Heat returns next week as the current ridge we are dealing with right now will build back in.



Tonight: A low of 73 degrees. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 93 degrees. Humid. A chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 71 degrees. A chance of a shower. Mostly clear.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction