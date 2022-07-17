Showers and storms are in the forecast for today. Rain may be heavy at times and some locations may pick up as much as 2 or more inches. An area of low pressure is pushing through the Ohio Valley this morning, lifting north towards Lake Erie by Monday. There is a low chance that a few storms may become severe. Our greatest threat is the heavy rain which may produce localized flooding.

TODAY: Very humid with scattered showers and storms. Rain may be heavy at times. High 80

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Muggy. Low near 70.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. High near 85

A hot and very humid week ahead. Gusty winds are in the forecast for Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s this week with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.