Tonight, we will continue to see spotty showers or drizzle. Areas of fog will be possible, too. Heading into Thursday, steady rain will develop through the morning drive. We will see heavy rain at times, and the potential is there for some thunder as well. The day still looks warmer than normal with highs in the 50s. Winds shift to the north and increase in the afternoon and evening. This will bring in colder air for the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers, areas of fog. Low 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain and a chance of thunder, rain may be heavy in the morning. High 52 but falling later in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy and colder with rain changing to snow. Any accumulation under 1″. Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation under 1/2″. High 34

As colder air moves in, rain will change to snow Thursday evening/night. Scattered snow showers are expected through a blustery Friday. Light accumulations are possible. At least we expect a lot of sunshine over the weekend.