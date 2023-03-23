FLOOD WATCH for much of the Miami Valley from 8 pm Thursday through 2 pm Saturday.

It will turn chilly behind a cold front tonight with lows dropping into the low 40s. The front will stall south of Dayton, and this will keep heavy rain chances going tonight and into Friday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and turning colder with periods of rain, heavy at times, a chance of thunder. Low 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of rain. High 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain and a few thunderstorms, rain heavy at times. Low 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with a few showers, ending by afternoon, windy and mild. High 60

The wind on Saturday really cranks up behind a departing storm system, and gusts may be as high as 45-50 mph. It looks drier and calmer on Sunday.