Tonight, we expect showers and even the chance of thunder as we head into early Thursday. Any of the storms that move through will have the potential to produce small hail and heavy rain.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers and the chance of thunder after midnight. Temperatures slowly rise through the 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and milder with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Turning colder with rain, heavy at times, a chance of thunder. Low 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, heavy at times. High near 50

A Flood Watch will be in effect for Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton and Wayne, IN, counties from Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon. There will be the potential for rounds of heavier rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning, and again Friday night. This will be most likely along and south of I-70, and flooding will be a concern.