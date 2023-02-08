***HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THURSDAY FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM***

A strong storm system will move into the Great Lakes region on Thursday, bringing rain and the threat of damaging winds. Heavy rain will be likely at times tonight followed by sustained winds from the south and southwest of 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts of 50 to 60 possible on Thursday. Some of the strongest winds will be most likely from late morning into the early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Breezy with periods of rain, rain may be heavy at times. Low 45 but rising into the 50s later tonight.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very windy and mild with morning showers and a low chance of thunder. Damaging winds will be possible. High 62 but falling later in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Low 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 42

Look for dry weather at the end of the week along with cooler temperatures. We should see the return of sunshine for the start of the weekend.