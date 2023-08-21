Today is going to be a hot and humid day, with dry conditions continuing. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures up near 90 degrees. The heat index (or “feels like” temperature) will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.



Tuesday will feel slightly less humid, but it is still going to be quite warm. Then, temperatures rise even more through the middle part of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little less humid. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

Rain chances remain very low all week long.