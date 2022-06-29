It will be another day with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will start to warm a bit, with highs reaching normal values in the mid-80s.

The warming will continue during the second half of the week, with highs in the low 90s expected Thursday and Friday. It will gradually feel more humid through this time, and we have the chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High 86

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. High 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 93

Rain chances will continue into the holiday weekend. It won’t be quite as hot, however, with highs in the mid-upper 80s.