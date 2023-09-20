Temperatures will get warmer this afternoon, with highs reaching the low 80s. There is no relief from the dry weather we’re experiencing lately. We’ll see mostly sunny conditions and rain chances are very low.

Tonight will become partly cloudy, but will remain dry. Then it’s another warm day Thursday, with sun and clouds mixed, and highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued warm. High 84

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, another warm day. High 84

Highs in the 80s are something that will continue into the weekend. Thankfully, humidity stays low, so it will feel pleasantly warm.