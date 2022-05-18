Rain moves out tonight, but with higher humidity, it will be damp. Clouds break tomorrow, and a warming trend starts as afternoon temperatures reach the 80s. Humidity levels climb, too.

TONIGHT: Showers ending, mostly cloudy and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Low 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. High near 90

Expect wind gusts over 30 mph Friday bringing hot and humid air into the Miami Valley. A cold front arrives over the weekend, and there will be rising chances for rain beginning Saturday afternoon.