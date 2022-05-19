We will enjoy dry weather today as temperatures start to warm. Highs will run 8-10 degrees above normal this afternoon, reaching the low to mid-80s. A warm front will lift through tonight, and this may kick off a few showers or thunderstorms.

The rain will move out by the Friday morning commute, and then it will really heat up! Expect windy conditions through the day, with highs near 90-degrees. It will also start to feel a little more humid, so we’re definitely going to get a taste of summer-like weather!

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Nice and warm! High 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Becoming breezy. Low 66

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and more humid. High 90

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, windy, hot and humid. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late day. High 88

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through the first half of the day, then partly sunny and cooler. High 72

A cold front will slowly push into the Miami Valley this weekend. Saturday will start dry, but as the front approaches late day, we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. These will continue overnight into Sunday morning, and then taper off going into Sunday afternoon.