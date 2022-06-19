Well the relief from the heat will not last for much longer. The mid level ridge will build back in overnight and into the middle of the week bringing back near record temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. The humidity arrives on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The humidity departs on Thursday. Other than the chance for rain, the rest of the week looks to stay dry and near or above 90.



Tonight: A low of 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 88 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 62 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction